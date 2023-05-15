Streetwear Becomes More Sustainable and Eco Friendly with New Brand BOLD IN PEACE
Charlottesville, VA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to sustainability and ethical production in fashion, only recently have the large manufacturers of clothing in the world been challenged to make changes to their long standing practices. Small steps are being made, but there is a long way to go for these major companies. Many still rely on cheap and child labor, massively over produce clothing that still ends up in landfills or is destroyed to protect brand value, and most still pay workers in all stages of the design, production, and end customer support and sales unlivable wages.
BOLD IN PEACE, a new fashion brand founded in 2022 by owner and designer Ferdinand Ocasio Tomlin, is redefining the designer fashion lifecycle and along with that, creating a social movement about inclusivity, shattering stereotypes, encouraging nonconformity and challenging people not create assumptions about people based on their outward appearance.
The designing comes first, but before that is inspiration. As a second generation Puerto Rican born in New York to immigrant parents, Ferdinand Ocasio Tomlin experienced all that New York City had to offer combined with the rich experiences of spending summers in Puerto Rico. All of New York’s music, art, diverse culture, and urban life mixed with the natural beauty and vivid Latin culture of Puerto Rico is apparent in his bold designs.
Design and Production:
The clothing designs from BOLD IN PEACE invoke a retro urban streetwear aesthetic. The clothing: sweatshirts, tees, hoodies, accessories, casual shirts and simple outerwear are a blend of bold graphic designs and raw abstract patterns. All of the designs are personally created by Ferdinand Ocasio Tomlin in his rural studio in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Central Virginia. Then only after an item is ordered from the BOLD IN PEACE website (https://boldinpeace.com) it is meticulously produced by skilled artisans in their production facility in London, England.
“We chose for production to take place in the United Kingdom because our production team pays living wages for their skilled professional employees. Each garment is made on demand making them much more eco friendly. Making items to order avoids wasteful production and warehouses of unsold garments. We don’t make anything unless we know that someone wants it,” says Keith Tomlin, BOLD IN PEACE’s CEO. “Further, each item is made using the utmost quality materials and craftsmanship. Hand created and sewn for each order and is designed to last a very long time.”
Having all of the production take place in London, under one roof, avoids many parts of the supply chain. Fabric printing doesn’t require shipping to the sewing department, then back to Virginia for fulfillment to the customer. Everything is streamlined and directly walked from one step to the next. “We literally know who prints/dyes, cuts and sews our garments,” says Tomlin.
BOLD IN PEACE clothing is offered in a range of natural and organic fabrics, uses very little water in the process of production and uses eco-friendly inks. The company is also in the process of offering more and more products created from recycled textiles.
Having production in London also allows BOLD IN PEACE to ship worldwide from a centralized location and deliver items to their customers 5-10 days after the order is placed.
Social Movement:
Beyond focusing on being more sustainable and eco friendly as a company, BOLD IN PEACE aims to create a inclusive community and buzz around their brand messaging. One of their taglines is: “Be. Be You. Be One. Be Everything. Be Love. Be All Together. Be BOLD IN PEACE.”
“We want our clothing to spark conversation,” says Ocasio Tomlin.
Looking at the current offerings, the unisex designs sometimes feature simply abstract patterns such as the “ORBIT Spiral Collection” the “FLY OVER” Collection, “CHROMA Collection,” “CARLOS MARRÓN Collection” or the bold pink and black checkerboard designs in the signature “BOLD IN PEACE” collection.
Often the designs are much more of a statement piece, such as the “LONER Collection” or the “MARY ANN POPPY” collection.
Some collections are even more subtle and ambiguous like the “POLITE Collection.” POLITE items are simple gingham patters with a single tiny stick figure icon displayed inconspicuously. It’s not quite clear if the figure is waving, pointing or giving you the middle finger.
Ocasio Tomlin says, “I have created this brand for everyone. Representation is important to me. Also what is important is challenging stereotypes. As humans we are always judging each other whether it is our race or appearance, the color of our skin, the clothes we wear, our body type or our wealth. I want wearing BOLD IN PEACE to be empowering to everyone. Let it be a conversation starter. Challenge what is accepted to be beautiful. We all are beautiful. Each and every one of us.”
BOLD IN PEACE is exclusively sold online at https://boldinpeace.com or Instagram @boldinpeace.
