NXTbed Studio Announces the Launch of Their "Bed Compass" Mobile App
Las Vegas, NV, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NXTbed Studio has announced the launch of their "Bed Compass" mobile app, a device-based 3D mattress fitting system.
The Bed Compass 3D mattress fitting system utilizes advanced A.I. machine learning technology from Size Stream, a body scanning industry leader. It empowers online retailers to establish a deeper connection with their customers by providing enhanced selection and reinforcement of mattress choices through 3D scan-based recommendations instead of relying solely on decision-tree surveys.
“We’re excited to partner with NXTbed Studio,” said David Bruner, Size Stream’s CTO. “Our technology, particularly our software development kit, has enabled NXTbed to create and extract large sets of body data seamlessly into their Bed Compass fitting system."
Once a body scan has been completed, additional elements such as partner data, sleeping position, and areas of discomfort modify the recommendations where necessary.
“The system gives brands a powerful tool that not only takes the guesswork out of choosing a bed, it gives brands an opportunity to connect with their customers in a much more personal and prescriptive way. Bed Compass's goal is to increase sales per site visit, increase AUSP, and decrease returns and write-off rates,” says Kevin Kappenman, founder of NXTbed Studio. "The cost of the system is a few cents on the dollar compared to other areas of online marketing spend. If we can affect each of these three targets positively, it is going to be a huge win for the brands involved.”
Currently, most DTC brands make identical product recommendations to people of the same height and weight, even though their comfort and support needs could be significantly different. Bed Compass can accurately assess the user’s body measurements and calculate both weight distributions and full body topography in ways that even existing in-store body pressure mapping systems cannot provide.
“The cost of both acquisitions and returns continue to be the biggest issues in the online mattress arena. Most major brands are still spending well over $150-200 per customer acquisition and are still experiencing return rates that are simply unsustainable.” according to Kevin. “Putting this personalized tool in the hands of consumers is going to be FUN and will really create some great interactions between the online brands and their customers. It will be an instance of the brand proactively interrupting the 'research' of mattresses and creating a user experience that moves beyond the endless scrolling of reviews and confusion in making a final selection. “By seeing their own three-dimensional back and side profile and identifying their comfort concerns in the app, it creates a much richer and more meaningful experience,"
NXTbed Studio is a forward-looking bedding component developer with patents pending for mattress support systems, comfort and alignment layers, pillows, and 3D mattress fitting systems. Additional information is available at www.nxtbed.com.
The Bed Compass 3D mattress fitting system utilizes advanced A.I. machine learning technology from Size Stream, a body scanning industry leader. It empowers online retailers to establish a deeper connection with their customers by providing enhanced selection and reinforcement of mattress choices through 3D scan-based recommendations instead of relying solely on decision-tree surveys.
“We’re excited to partner with NXTbed Studio,” said David Bruner, Size Stream’s CTO. “Our technology, particularly our software development kit, has enabled NXTbed to create and extract large sets of body data seamlessly into their Bed Compass fitting system."
Once a body scan has been completed, additional elements such as partner data, sleeping position, and areas of discomfort modify the recommendations where necessary.
“The system gives brands a powerful tool that not only takes the guesswork out of choosing a bed, it gives brands an opportunity to connect with their customers in a much more personal and prescriptive way. Bed Compass's goal is to increase sales per site visit, increase AUSP, and decrease returns and write-off rates,” says Kevin Kappenman, founder of NXTbed Studio. "The cost of the system is a few cents on the dollar compared to other areas of online marketing spend. If we can affect each of these three targets positively, it is going to be a huge win for the brands involved.”
Currently, most DTC brands make identical product recommendations to people of the same height and weight, even though their comfort and support needs could be significantly different. Bed Compass can accurately assess the user’s body measurements and calculate both weight distributions and full body topography in ways that even existing in-store body pressure mapping systems cannot provide.
“The cost of both acquisitions and returns continue to be the biggest issues in the online mattress arena. Most major brands are still spending well over $150-200 per customer acquisition and are still experiencing return rates that are simply unsustainable.” according to Kevin. “Putting this personalized tool in the hands of consumers is going to be FUN and will really create some great interactions between the online brands and their customers. It will be an instance of the brand proactively interrupting the 'research' of mattresses and creating a user experience that moves beyond the endless scrolling of reviews and confusion in making a final selection. “By seeing their own three-dimensional back and side profile and identifying their comfort concerns in the app, it creates a much richer and more meaningful experience,"
NXTbed Studio is a forward-looking bedding component developer with patents pending for mattress support systems, comfort and alignment layers, pillows, and 3D mattress fitting systems. Additional information is available at www.nxtbed.com.
Contact
NXTbed StudioContact
Kevin Kappenman
657-204-4025
Kevin Kappenman
657-204-4025
Categories