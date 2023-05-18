Creative Producer Kari Hollywood on Underland Radio, Sub FM, US and UK
Creative Producer Kari Hollywood Shares Her Journey to Becoming a DJ and Promotes Safe Partying and Unity in Nightlife.
Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Creative Producer Kari Hollywood appeared on Underland Radio on sub.fm to discuss her journey to becoming a DJ, the importance of family ties, safe partying, unity in nightlife, and EDM events. During the interview, Kari shared how her passion for music started at a young age and how her exposure to different genres of music helped shape her career in the music industry.
Kari emphasized the importance of safe partying and unity in nightlife, stating that "We can all have a good time while also looking out for each other and making sure everyone is safe." She also discussed how technology and AI have helped her grow her DJ business and reach new audiences.
Kari also shared exciting news about upcoming events in Los Angeles, including a series of EDM events that she is producing. "I'm excited to bring together people from all walks of life to enjoy music and have a good time," she said.
For more information about Kari Hollywood and her upcoming events, please visit her website below.
Listen to the show by copying and pasting https://redcircle.com/shows/underland-radio/ep/92289372-95cc-427c-8ed3-0f8d5cfe628b
