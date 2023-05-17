Kalpins - the New Tech Content Marketing Agency on the Block
New York, NY, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the digital landscape continues to evolve, how customers interact with businesses is also changing. Research shows that over 70% of customers now prefer to learn about B2B tech companies' products and services through content rather than through traditional advertising. Tech content marketing agencies serving diverse clients in the IT and ITeS space must continuously innovate and adapt their content marketing strategies to meet the demands of today's savvy and discerning B2B consumers.
Kalpins, a next-gen tech content marketing agency, has been at the forefront of this change by adopting an agile learning-based approach to their SEO content writing and marketing services. This tech content marketing firm prioritizes industry trends and clients' content needs over past successes and expertise.
The tech content marketing agency - assists the marketing team of- global IT and ITeS companies. They provide bespoke SEO content writing services, including blogs, case studies, press releases, social media posts, and ebooks. They optimize tech whitepapers to help businesses improve website traffic, associate with their target audience, and position themselves as thought leaders in their fields. Their extensive and impressive client roster boasts some of the most well-known names in the US tech industry, such as Techwave, Titaniam, Waterloo Data, and CoreStack.
"We don't just create content - we immerse ourselves in our client's industry to create tech content that intrigues their target audiences and highlights their brand," says Sonu Sukumaran, co-founder, and director of Kalpins.
"As a tech content marketing agency, we stay up-to-date with the latest technology and content marketing news and trends. This allows us to quickly adapt and create optimized strategies that coincide with our client's goals," explains Ajinkya Honrao, Managing Partner & Co-Founder. "We also use a constant iterative process to measure the impact of our content and continuously refine our approach by leveraging A/B testing, audience exploration, advanced funnel acquisition campaigns, and client feedback. It is indeed a continuous process of learning and improving."
In today's business landscape, where expertise and past successes often overshadow innovation and adaptability, Kalpins certainly stands out with its learning-based approach to content marketing. Rather than relying on a set formula or predefined methods, they approach each project with a fresh perspective to deliver value and satisfactory results to their clients and intended audience.
This makes the tech content marketing agency a dynamic and effective partner for IT companies seeking to succeed in the rapidly changing tech marketplace. To learn more about Kalpins and their approach to content marketing, visit their website at www.kalpins.co.
About Kalpins
Kalpins was founded in 2015 by Sonu Sukumaran and Ajinkya Honrao as a full-service digital marketing agency. However, the co-founders recognized a significant content gap in tech content marketing and started offering dedicated content marketing services to tech leaders in IT and ITeS. This led to the transformation of Kalpins into an end-to-end tech content marketing agency.
Today, Kalpins is headquartered in Pune, Ahmednagar, and New York and serves tech-driven start-ups and software firms across India and the United States. The agency's diverse team of content strategists, creative marketers, and media, design, development, and communication professionals bring a fresh and dynamic approach to creating immersive and captivating content experiences for their clients and target audience.
Contact
Sonu Sukumaran
+91 (787) 503-6263
https://www.kalpins.co/
