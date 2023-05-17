Loveforce International Releases Proof That a Laid Back Way of Life is Ahead of the Game
On Friday, May 19, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one entitled "Laid Back Way of Life" and the other entitled "I'm Ahead of The Game."
Santa Clarita, CA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 19, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. Both are by recording artists known to fans of the label. One includes a relatively unknown featured artist.
Ami Cannon’s newest release is entitled "I'm Ahead of The Game." It is an acoustic Country-Western song, a throwback to the era of Patsy Cline. The instrumentation is simple, with occasional guitar picking flourishes. Lyrically, its about a woman who is in love with a man whom she knows has faults, she just loves him despite them. She has faith that he will eventually come around to and appreciate the fact that her love has been waiting for him all along. The simplicity of the instrumentation is meant to compliments the complexity of the situation described in the lyric.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Laid Back Way of Life.” It is a short, Rockin’ Jazz instrumental. It’s meant to take your mind off on a journey, albeit a brief one. The instrumental features tasty guitar work by Bobby Long, who also wrote it.
“We’ve got two solid release this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They can go toe to toe with any releases of their genre by any label, anywhere in the world,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to a wide variety of streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
