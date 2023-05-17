Field & Fork Network Receives $2 Million Appropriation in New York State Budget to Expand Double Up Food Bucks NY
Buffalo, NY, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Field & Fork Network is pleased to announce that it has been included in the New York State budget for the second year in a row. The organization received bipartisan support for a $2 million appropriation that will help expand its Double Up Food Bucks NY program. Double Up is a vital program that increases food access by connecting New York farmers, grocers, and residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program helps people using SNAP, purchase more local fresh fruits and vegetables through a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20 a day.
Field & Fork Network worked closely with State Senators Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston), George Borrello (R-Sunset Bay) and Assemblymembers Demond Meeks (D-Rochester) and Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) to secure the appropriation. The program received widespread support in the legislature, with 59 lawmakers signing on in support of the funding. This is because the benefits cross party lines; supporting Double Up Food Bucks means lawmakers are supporting local farmers and small businesses, providing increased access to nutritious options for low-income families, reducing the cost of government health care spending, and growing the economy in communities across the state.
"We are grateful to our champions, our community partners who advocated with us, and to Governor Hochul for recognizing the critical role this program plays in combatting food insecurity,” said Lisa French, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Field & Fork Network. "This funding is a direct investment in New York families, farmers and the local economy, and it will allow us to bring additional federal funding to New York through the USDA's GusNIP program."
As inflation and food costs continue to rise, 1 in 10 New York families struggle to put food on the table, Double Up makes healthy food choices within reach. Double Up is a proven, innovative model that simultaneously delivers health and economic opportunity. The program has helped over 100,000+ SNAP shoppers stretch their food budgets and access nutritious options, generating more than $10.1 million in healthy food sales. Double Up addresses major food-insecurity challenges, like access and affordability, by partnering with stores and markets in areas of high need, to give people the power to choose their own foods and avoid having to rely on food banks to feed their families.
“Including Double Up Food Bucks in the state budget means better health for more New Yorkers,” said Tabitha Ellis, vice chair of the New York State Advocacy Committee of the American Heart Association. “The American Heart Association knows that good nutrition builds healthier bodies, which helps stave off chronic illnesses like heart disease and stroke. We’re proud to work with Field and Fork Network on this program that benefits New Yorkers in many ways.”
Since the program launched in 2014, demand has increased year over year; participation grew 107% in the last year alone. The State’s $2 million dollar investment will mean the program can serve more SNAP shoppers and greatly expand participating locations. The funding also allows the program to scale services and distribute the dollars more equitably through partnerships with large grocery stores, such as Tops Markets, and integration with SNAP online grocery providers.
Field & Fork Network is dedicated to supporting New York farmers and making fresh, local food accessible to all New Yorkers. To learn more visit www.fieldandforknetwork.com
Field & Fork Network is dedicated to supporting New York farmers and making fresh, local food accessible to all New Yorkers. To learn more visit www.fieldandforknetwork.com
