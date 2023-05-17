Field & Fork Network Receives $2 Million Appropriation in New York State Budget to Expand Double Up Food Bucks NY

Funding helps combat food insecurity and supports New York farmers Field & Fork Network is pleased to announce that it has been included in the New York State budget for the second year in a row. The organization received bipartisan support for a $2 million appropriation that will help expand its Double Up Food Bucks NY program. Double Up is a vital program that increases food access by connecting New York farmers, grocers, and residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.