Dr. Bill Champagne’s New Book, "Freddie the Fish Goes to School," Follows Young Freddie and His Sister as They Avoid the Temptation to Skip School and Play with Friends
Essington, PA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Bill Champagne has completed his most recent book, “Freddie the Fish Goes to School”: a charming tale that follows two sibling fish as they head off to school, encountering all sorts of friends who try to convince them to skip school and have fun.
Bill Champagne Ed. D. is the founder of Fathers For Peace, an organization dedicated to developing a brotherhood of fatherhood to create peaceful solutions to violent conflicts. He is a strong advocate for the education of everyone, especially children. He is an adjunct professor of Sociology at Harcum College in Pennsylvania, teaching courses in social problems and marriage and families. He is especially proud of his children and grandchildren and wants to help build a world where all children can flourish.
Dr. Champagne shares, “Going to school should be easy but not for Freddie the Fish and his sister Jeddi. They wake up in the morning and get ready for a great day in school. But when they leave the house, little do they know what is waiting for them. Freddie and Jeddi run into all types of sea creatures who try to get them to play and have fun and not go to school. They have to keep swimming and to make it to school. Will Freddie and Jeddi make it to school, or will they go to have some fun?”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Bill Champagne’s book is an adorable tale to help parents and guardians connect with younger readers and instill in them the importance of getting an education and learning new things every day in order to thrive and grow. With vibrant artwork to help bring Dr. Champagne’s tale to life, “Freddie the Fish Goes to School” is sure to delight young readers, inviting them back to relive this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Freddie the Fish Goes to School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
