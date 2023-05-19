Author Richie the Fish Fullo’s New Book, “Wholesale Seafood: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly,” is a Poignant Memoir Revealing the Highs and Lows of the Life of a Fishmonger
Recent release “Wholesale Seafood: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: True Life Stories of Richie the Fish Fullo,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richie the Fish Fullo is a heartfelt and moving autobiographical account of the author's life, from his childhood days of heading to work with his father on Saturdays, to his adulthood and the struggles he faced to find his path as a fishmonger.
New York, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richie the Fish Fullo has completed his new book, “Wholesale Seafood: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: True Life Stories of Richie the Fish Fullo”: a stirring tale that follows the author throughout the different stages of his life and how the lessons his father imparted stayed with him, guiding him through the challenges that life presented him.
“This book encompasses the life of a young boy that came from a middle-class family,” writes Richie. “His parents came from Brooklyn, New York, to move out to the suburbs of New Jersey. This boy grew up very adventurous and courageous. He started his training for manhood at a young age. His father brought him to his business on Saturdays and put him in good formation for his future endeavors. He grew up with many activities and schooling. He led a full childhood life. His young adult life became quite crazy due to the company he kept. His adult life while working was very challenging and exciting. This book shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of the wholesale seafood business and the life of a fishmonger.
“Thanks, Dad, for bringing me up with fear and courage to face this cruel world. The work ethics and responsibility you taught me can never be replaced. I did it. I was so successful with seafood. You would never believe I could have brought my knowledge and power to this result. God bless you forever. I will never forget you. I also owe my thanks to Mom. Unfortunately, she will not be able to enjoy my book. Words of wisdom – Be your own champion! Find your destiny. Fight to the finish! Don’t give up! ‘No’ or ‘I can’t’ is not an option. Greed is good. Greed is great. Greed will kill you!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richie the Fish Fullo’s enthralling tale is a deeply personal and emotional ride that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author. Thought-provoking and engaging, Richie bears it all as he invites readers to witness the culmination of his lived experiences and the life lessons his dad took the time to teach him.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Wholesale Seafood: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: True Life Stories of Richie the Fish Fullo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
