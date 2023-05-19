Author Richie the Fish Fullo’s New Book, “Wholesale Seafood: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly,” is a Poignant Memoir Revealing the Highs and Lows of the Life of a Fishmonger

Recent release “Wholesale Seafood: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: True Life Stories of Richie the Fish Fullo,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richie the Fish Fullo is a heartfelt and moving autobiographical account of the author's life, from his childhood days of heading to work with his father on Saturdays, to his adulthood and the struggles he faced to find his path as a fishmonger.