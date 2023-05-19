Author Francis F. Farrell’s new book, “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass!” reveals the outrageous and often hilarious complaints of disorderly & entitled airline passengers
Recent release “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass! Outrageous Complaints of Airline Passengers,” from Page Publishing author Francis F. Farrell is an uproarious collection of complaints saved by the author that he received throughout the years while working for the airline industry as a corporate customer care representative.
New York, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francis F. Farrell, who is currently retired from the hospitality industry and lives with his partner and their two dogs and cat, has completed his new book, “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass! Outrageous Complaints of Airline Passengers”: a collection of complaint letters and emails the author received during his time working in the airline industry fielding and attempting to help fix customer grievances.
Farrell shares, “While most passengers write to the airline after travel to complain of the usual flight delays, cancellations, and rude employees, there are more serious complaints submitted to the DOT, the FAA, or the BBB, when people experience lost children who were traveling as unaccompanied minors, passengers with disabilities, denied boardings due to oversold flights, sexual harassment, discrimination, or issues with animals traveling as cargo. Most of these complaints are legitimate, but this is a compilation of emails and letters from the last twenty years that have stood out as funny, ridiculous, obscene, or just ‘plane’ crazy. So buckle up and ENJOY!”
Published by Page Publishing, Francis F. Farrell’s engaging tale will take readers on a wild journey as they experience these true and authentic customer complaints, each one more insane and comical than the next. Through “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass!” readers will not only find themselves laughing with each turn of the page but gain newfound respect and admiration for those in the hospitality and customer service industries that have to deal with unruly customers each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass! Outrageous Complaints of Airline Passengers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
