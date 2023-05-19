Author Francis F. Farrell’s new book, “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass!” reveals the outrageous and often hilarious complaints of disorderly & entitled airline passengers

Recent release “My Toothbrush Smells like Ass! Outrageous Complaints of Airline Passengers,” from Page Publishing author Francis F. Farrell is an uproarious collection of complaints saved by the author that he received throughout the years while working for the airline industry as a corporate customer care representative.