Author Linda Davis’s New Book, "What’s So Funny About That?" Shares the Ultimate Truths of the Author’s Difficult Experience Battling Cancer, in Her Unique Voice
Recent release “What’s So Funny About That?” from Page Publishing author Linda Davis, is a humorous and honest work that shares the author’s perspective through her fight with cancer.
New York, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Davis has completed her new book, “What’s So Funny About That?”: a raw and reflective work that offers readers a glimpse into the author’s world as she fought cancer with grace, dignity, and a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.
Author Linda Davis was a devoted Christian since childhood, instilling good values in her children. She wrote about some of her experiences in this book. She passed away from cancer in 2012. Her daughter, Shelli, promised her that she would have her book published. She is proud to share her mother’s wisdom and anecdotes.
Linda writes, “God wired me to see things a little differently than most people. Humor is His gift to me to get me through this life and to help others get through it too. It has helped me deal with some things that could have messed me up pretty bad. Sometimes it’s been the only thing that I had to hang onto to keep me from going under. As I’ve learned to apply it, I’ve gotten to the point where I can usually laugh in the face of most of things that were sent to destroy me. Although I will admit that sometimes, the laughter is accompanied by sticking my tongue out at it as well.”
She continues, “It is my intention with this book to help you learn to do the same. Oh, it will take practice and a lot of patience with yourself. It doesn’t come quick and easy. But as you work your way though some things and get a few victories and come out laughing in the end, you will begin to get a different perspective going in and it will get easier. What’s really fun is when you’ve gotten it down pretty good, you can catch yourself getting a knowing smirk on your face right in the middle of the hardest part of the situation. And that just drives Satan out of his mind!”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Davis’s unforgettable tale offers joy and comfort to anyone going through a difficult time in life.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “What’s So Funny About That?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Linda Davis was a devoted Christian since childhood, instilling good values in her children. She wrote about some of her experiences in this book. She passed away from cancer in 2012. Her daughter, Shelli, promised her that she would have her book published. She is proud to share her mother’s wisdom and anecdotes.
Linda writes, “God wired me to see things a little differently than most people. Humor is His gift to me to get me through this life and to help others get through it too. It has helped me deal with some things that could have messed me up pretty bad. Sometimes it’s been the only thing that I had to hang onto to keep me from going under. As I’ve learned to apply it, I’ve gotten to the point where I can usually laugh in the face of most of things that were sent to destroy me. Although I will admit that sometimes, the laughter is accompanied by sticking my tongue out at it as well.”
She continues, “It is my intention with this book to help you learn to do the same. Oh, it will take practice and a lot of patience with yourself. It doesn’t come quick and easy. But as you work your way though some things and get a few victories and come out laughing in the end, you will begin to get a different perspective going in and it will get easier. What’s really fun is when you’ve gotten it down pretty good, you can catch yourself getting a knowing smirk on your face right in the middle of the hardest part of the situation. And that just drives Satan out of his mind!”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Davis’s unforgettable tale offers joy and comfort to anyone going through a difficult time in life.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “What’s So Funny About That?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories