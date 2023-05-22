Author Frankie Soto’s New Book, "My Memories of Paul," Depicts the Author's Personal Memories of His High School Special Education Teacher, Mr. Paul Minkoff

Recent release “My Memories of Paul,” from Page Publishing author Frankie Soto is a stirring memoir detailing the author's relationship with one of his former high school teacher, Mr. Paul Minkoff, and the ways in which he went above and beyond to ensure all of his students, especially the author, achieved success and learned important life lessons, no matter what their personal struggles were.