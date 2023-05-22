Author Frankie Soto’s New Book, "My Memories of Paul," Depicts the Author's Personal Memories of His High School Special Education Teacher, Mr. Paul Minkoff
Recent release “My Memories of Paul,” from Page Publishing author Frankie Soto is a stirring memoir detailing the author's relationship with one of his former high school teacher, Mr. Paul Minkoff, and the ways in which he went above and beyond to ensure all of his students, especially the author, achieved success and learned important life lessons, no matter what their personal struggles were.
The Bronx, NY, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frankie Soto has completed his new book, “My Memories of Paul”: a profound tribute to an influential teacher, Mr. Paul Minkoff, who served as a mentor for the author and made sure the author reached his greatest academic potential in spite of his learning disability.
A native New Yorker, author Mr. Frankie Soto was born and raised in the Bronx. He served in the United States military for twenty years as an enlisted Marine and Army officer with two overseas combat tours in support of Operation Enduring/Iraqi Freedom. The author is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Lehman College, as well as a master’s degree in the same profession from Fordham University. Soto has been practicing in this profession for twenty-five years and presently works helping combat veterans overcome the traumas of war and other related conditions.
“This book reflects on the real-life memories of an adolescent boy who had a learning disability and the academic struggles he experienced in high school as well as the teacher who befriended him and helped him overcome such a limitation, thereby changing the adolescent’s life for the better in many ways,” writes Soto.
Published by Page Publishing, Frankie Soto’s heartfelt tale is a beautiful example of the ways in which educators can have a lasting impact on their students, forming lifelong relationships that have the power to change lives. Deeply personal and poignant, Soto’s story brings to life Paul Minkoff’s memory so that readers of all backgrounds can discover the wonderful and insightful man he was.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Memories of Paul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories