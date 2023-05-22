Robert Alfano’s New Book, "The Orange Duck, El Elefante Morado," is a Fun and Informative Children’s Story That Teaches Both English and Spanish Vocabulary
Recent release “The Orange Duck, El Elefante Morado,” from Page Publishing author Robert Alfano, is the charming tale of a duck and an elephant on their first day of school. The duck narrates his day in English while the elephant narrates his in Spanish, educating children on common school phrases in both languages.
Mamaroneck, NY, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Alfano, an author passionate about overcoming global language barriers, has completed his new book, “The Orange Duck, El Elefante Morado”: an enjoyable and enriching way to help young children pick up a new language.
“I believe this is a paramount idealism in our global recovery to move forward together,” says author Robert Alfano. “The better we understand each other, the easier it is to understand all of us together living in harmony. I wish and hope this helps each and every one of us to greater achieve a universal language of hope and gratitude for one another. It starts with our children. Let’s work harder to make their lives simpler.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Alfano’s educational tale tells the story of an orange duck and a purple elephant, also known as el elefante morado, as they attend their first day of school. They quickly make new friends and enjoy playing on the playground together. Alfano illustrates how their lives can parallel each other despite the fact that they speak different languages.
A unique aspect of this book is that the left-hand pages, as narrated by the orange duck, are in English, and the right-hand pages narrated by el elefante morado are in Spanish. This writing style will accustom young readers to another language and help broaden their vocabulary horizons. Author Robert Alfano’s goal is to demonstrate to parents the ease at which children can grasp a new language.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Orange Duck, El Elefante Morado" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
