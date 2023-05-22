Robert Alfano’s New Book, "The Orange Duck, El Elefante Morado," is a Fun and Informative Children’s Story That Teaches Both English and Spanish Vocabulary

Recent release “The Orange Duck, El Elefante Morado,” from Page Publishing author Robert Alfano, is the charming tale of a duck and an elephant on their first day of school. The duck narrates his day in English while the elephant narrates his in Spanish, educating children on common school phrases in both languages.