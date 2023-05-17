Missouri Artist Collaborates with Michael Grey Sandal Factory
Art by Lari's owner Cindy Larimore to showcase her designs on custom-made Birkenstock sandals.
St. Louis, MO, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Art by Lari’s owner Cindy Larimore was recently selected to join Michael Grey’s Collaborative Artist’s Capsule, which takes individual artist’s work and displays them on Birkenstock sandals manufactured by the Michael Grey Sandal Factory. Larimore is the only Missouri artist selected to participate in this collaboration.
The limited edition, custom Birkenstock sandals cost $250 plus shipping. The hand-crafted sandals, which come in European shoe sizes 35 to 46, are 100% genuine leather using Birkenstock cork beds and buckles. Larimore’s made-to-order sandals – featuring her “My Happy Place” and “Professional Dreamer” designs – will be available for sale beginning May 15.
Michael Grey Sandal Factory is a U.S.-based company operated by fashion designer Michael Grey that focuses on custom sandals and artisanal leather goods. He has worked as a designer in many leading fashion companies including Robert Cavalli, Vince Camuto, Bass, Levi’s, and Steve Madden.
Founded in 2019, Art by Lari creates original abstract artwork starting with plexiglass and glass as a canvas. Larimore then utilizes reverse painting—which involves applying layers of paint to the back of a transparent material so the artwork can be viewed through the unpainted front side. The technique starts with the details completed first and then the background is layered, creating a finished piece of art that is viewed through the glass. Art by Lari also designs select merchandise including drink coasters, throw pillows, prints and cell phone cases.
“This is an exciting opportunity to work with renowned footwear designer Michael Grey and gain national visibility for my art,” said Larimore. “Sandals are the perfect medium for my artwork because they showcase the vibrant and colorful designs I have continued to create throughout my career.”
For more information about Art by Lari, call (314) 609-8111.
