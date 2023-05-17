Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Union County Market Manager
Ana Rodrigues is joining Spencer Savings Bank as its new Market Manager in Union County, New Jersey. She will lead the overall success of the bank's Union County teams and be responsible for overall team management and business development. She has over 10 years of experience in the banking and real estate investment industries and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.
Elmwood Park, NJ, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome Ana Rodrigues as its new Market Manager in Union County, New Jersey. Ana will lead the overall success of the bank’s Union County teams - specifically in the Westfield, Cranford, Union and Elizabeth locations. She will be responsible for the overall team management and business development.
"We are excited to have Ana join our Spencer team,” stated Michael Fuoco (SVP, Director of Retail Sales & Service). “She has strong leadership skills to support our high-performing Union County team. Ana also has a strong focus on providing a top-notch customer experience and creating solid, long-lasting business partnerships in the community.”
Ana has over 10 years of experience in the banking and real estate investment industries, previously serving as Commercial Lending Business Development Officer for Signature Capital and Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at Popular Bank. She has a degree in Business Management and Leadership from Ashford University. Ana is a Board Member of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey and serves on their Advisory Board. She is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese, allowing her to connect with and serve her communities in a more impactful way.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has approximately $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for local consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
