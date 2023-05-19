Author Myra Galloway’s New Book, "Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker," is the Gripping Tale of One Woman's Attempts to Escape from a Domineering & Abusive Relationship

Recent release “Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker,” from Covenant Books author Myra Galloway, is a fascinating tale that follows a young woman who finds what appears to be the perfect gentleman through online dating. But when his true abusive personality is revealed, Laura Ashford will do all she can to hide from him, including relocating to the idyllic Mirror Lake.