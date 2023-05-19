Author Myra Galloway’s New Book, "Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker," is the Gripping Tale of One Woman's Attempts to Escape from a Domineering & Abusive Relationship
Recent release “Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker,” from Covenant Books author Myra Galloway, is a fascinating tale that follows a young woman who finds what appears to be the perfect gentleman through online dating. But when his true abusive personality is revealed, Laura Ashford will do all she can to hide from him, including relocating to the idyllic Mirror Lake.
Cumming, GA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Myra Galloway, who holds a lifelong passion for reading and enjoys spending time outdoors whenever she can, has completed her new book, “Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker”: a brilliant thriller that centers around a young woman who gets in over her head when a new relationship that began online turns sour, and she’s forced to go into hiding to protect herself.
Currently residing in a small town in North Georgia, author Myra Galloway is a loving mother to one adult son and was blessed with two grandsons. A dog lover, Galloway has a dog named Leo, who means the world to her. In 2015, Myra retired from accounting to care for her ailing husband, who died in 2017 after forty-three years of marriage. She has always been an avid reader; now writing is a new passion in her life. Myra enjoys spending quality time with her family, and her private time is divided between reading, writing, Leo, and friends. She also loves her time outdoors, whether it’s just working in her yard, visiting nearby parks, and trips to the North Georgia Mountains.
“‘Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker’ is a story that shows just how dangerous some relationships can become. It takes place in a resort town in North Carolina, Mirror Lake. Most people have the idea that all bad things happen only in big cities where there are so many people and so many places where unsavory people thrive. They tend to think that they can hide from these dangers, but in our world today, with all of our technology, there is no place to hide,” writes Galloway.
“Laura Ashford found this out the hard way. She was like so many people that turn to the internet and online dating to find a mate. She meets Charlie Webb. They converse first online, then move to talking via phone before they meet. She believes she is being very careful and cautious. Once they meet, he is more than a gentleman, very attentive, and seems to be exactly what she has been looking for. They date for several months, and everything appears to be great. The changes start out small, something he says here or an action that he does there, until one evening, he shows his true colors. She tries to distance herself from the relationship but finds out really quick that he won’t allow this. Laura, through her friends Helen Coleman and Denton Gage, relocates to Mirror Lake, hoping to have the distance that will help with this problem. Unfortunately, she finds out there is no place to hide.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Myra Galloway’s new book is a poignant tale that reveals the potential threat technology can have on those seeking refuge from others who will track them down through whatever means necessary. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven drama will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Mystery at Mirror Lake: The Stalker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
