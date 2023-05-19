Tami Pleasanton Ed.S’s New Book, “Who Is The Holy Spirit, GRAMMIE?” is a Wholesome Children’s Story About Learning to Find Comfort and Support Within the Holy Spirit

Recent release “Who Is The Holy Spirit, GRAMMIE?” from Covenant Books author Tami Pleasanton Ed.S, is a delightful faith-based read that teaches children about the Holy Spirit that lives inside of them. Pleasanton tells the story of a loving grandmother who enlightens her grandchildren with insight into their special connection to God.