Tami Pleasanton Ed.S’s New Book, “Who Is The Holy Spirit, GRAMMIE?” is a Wholesome Children’s Story About Learning to Find Comfort and Support Within the Holy Spirit
Recent release “Who Is The Holy Spirit, GRAMMIE?” from Covenant Books author Tami Pleasanton Ed.S, is a delightful faith-based read that teaches children about the Holy Spirit that lives inside of them. Pleasanton tells the story of a loving grandmother who enlightens her grandchildren with insight into their special connection to God.
Coos Bay, OR, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tami Pleasanton Ed.S, a certified mindfulness practitioner and wellness mentor, has completed her new book, “Who Is The Holy Spirit, GRAMMIE?”: an uplifting tale about God’s love through the eyes of a grandparent.
Pleasanton says, “Tucker’s early morning basketball practice prompts his grandmother’s spirited encouragement and prompts a heartwarming exchange about the existence, nature, and purpose of the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tami Pleasanton Ed.S’s new book begins as a young boy named Tucker wakes up extra early to play basketball, his favorite sport. His Grammie gets up with him so that she can cheer him on. Tucker’s squeals of excitement wake his siblings, Jack and Charlotte, who head to the playroom to see what all the fuss is about.
The siblings find Grammie encouraging Tucker, shouting things like “that’s the spirit!” But the children wonder – what exactly is “the spirit?” Grammie realizes this is an excellent opportunity to teach her grandchildren about the Holy Spirit, an extension of God’s love that is ever-present. Readers will find joy along with Tucker, Jack, and Charlotte as they learn about how to connect with the wonderful gift of the Holy Spirit.
Readers can purchase “Who Is The Holy Spirit, GRAMMIE?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
