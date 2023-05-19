Author Joyce Craig Cole’s New Book, "Resolution and Closure: The Path to Restoration," is a Compelling Guide That Shares the Author’s Journey of Healing in Faith
Recent release “Resolution and Closure: The Path to Restoration,” from Covenant Books author Joyce Craig Cole, tells the story of how God used the processes of resolution and closure as balms to restore the author to spiritual, emotional, and physical health after being struck down by several hard blows.
Four Oaks, NC, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Craig Cole, a minister and retired registered nurse, has completed her new book, “Resolution and Closure: The Path to Restoration”: an impactful work that allows readers to learn the processes of resolution and closure and how, when aptly applied, they move one from devastation to restoration.
Author Joyce Craig Cole is married to Wade J. Cole. They have blended four children and nine grandchildren. They live in historic Bentonville, North Carolina.
Cole writes, “This is a true story that led negatively to my near destruction but positively to my restoration. While at one point I thought it was the worst thing that could happen, I now know that it worked for my good.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Craig Cole’s new book invites readers to discover God’s love, passionate desire, and will for all people to be healed and whole.
Readers can purchase “Resolution and Closure: The Path to Restoration” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Joyce Craig Cole is married to Wade J. Cole. They have blended four children and nine grandchildren. They live in historic Bentonville, North Carolina.
Cole writes, “This is a true story that led negatively to my near destruction but positively to my restoration. While at one point I thought it was the worst thing that could happen, I now know that it worked for my good.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Craig Cole’s new book invites readers to discover God’s love, passionate desire, and will for all people to be healed and whole.
Readers can purchase “Resolution and Closure: The Path to Restoration” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories