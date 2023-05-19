Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Book of Romans: Commentary," is a Profound Discussion That Reveals How Romans is the Most Foundational Book of the New Testament
Recent release “Book of Romans: Commentary,” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth, is an enlightening look at the book of Romans and argues how it is the most important entry in the New Testament. Through his writings, Hollingsworth explores how Romans is the ultimate look at how salvation is the work of God alone and how one can have a saving faith in Christ.
Hyden, ID, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Hollingsworth, who holds a BA in social science with an emphasis on history as well as an MA in biblical studies from Pensacola Christian College, has completed his new book, “Book of Romans: Commentary”: a powerful examination of the book of Romans and why it is the most fundamental text from the New Testament in helping one truly understand the lasting impact that Christ’s sacrifice had for others.
Author Jim Hollingsworth has worked for over ten years as a pastor, administrator, and Christian school teacher. He is married to Mary Ann Hollingsworth and has seven grown children, as well as fifteen grandchildren. He worked nine years at the Bunker Hill Mine as a planner, four years as a missionary in Mexico with New Tribes Mission, and over twenty years as a building contractor in Kootenai County, Idaho.
“Without a doubt, the book of Romans is the most important New Testament book for those who seek to understand simple biblical principles as well as something to use in leading others to Christ,” writes Hollingsworth. “The book displays in dynamic relief the work of Christ who died on the cross of Calvary for sinners.
“Not only is the salvation of the sinner clearly presented, but a limited history of Israel is also in view. There is also plenty of practical information on the Christian’s daily walk with Christ.
“No Christian can say he is well taught unless he has made a careful study of the book of Romans. This book is written for those who want to know the truth about Christ as well as those Christians who want their faith increased. There is also plenty of original language material for the serious Bible scholar.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book explores how the book of Romans is a powerful tool for those both saved and unsaved alike who wish to know more about Christ’s teachings, increase their faith, and strengthen their relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Book of Romans: Commentary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Jim Hollingsworth has worked for over ten years as a pastor, administrator, and Christian school teacher. He is married to Mary Ann Hollingsworth and has seven grown children, as well as fifteen grandchildren. He worked nine years at the Bunker Hill Mine as a planner, four years as a missionary in Mexico with New Tribes Mission, and over twenty years as a building contractor in Kootenai County, Idaho.
“Without a doubt, the book of Romans is the most important New Testament book for those who seek to understand simple biblical principles as well as something to use in leading others to Christ,” writes Hollingsworth. “The book displays in dynamic relief the work of Christ who died on the cross of Calvary for sinners.
“Not only is the salvation of the sinner clearly presented, but a limited history of Israel is also in view. There is also plenty of practical information on the Christian’s daily walk with Christ.
“No Christian can say he is well taught unless he has made a careful study of the book of Romans. This book is written for those who want to know the truth about Christ as well as those Christians who want their faith increased. There is also plenty of original language material for the serious Bible scholar.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book explores how the book of Romans is a powerful tool for those both saved and unsaved alike who wish to know more about Christ’s teachings, increase their faith, and strengthen their relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Book of Romans: Commentary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories