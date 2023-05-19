Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Book of Romans: Commentary," is a Profound Discussion That Reveals How Romans is the Most Foundational Book of the New Testament

Recent release “Book of Romans: Commentary,” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth, is an enlightening look at the book of Romans and argues how it is the most important entry in the New Testament. Through his writings, Hollingsworth explores how Romans is the ultimate look at how salvation is the work of God alone and how one can have a saving faith in Christ.