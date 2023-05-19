Author Robert Rhodes’s New Book, "Jesus and His Church," is a Powerful Tool for Understanding What Jesus's Church Truly is and God's Intended Path for His Followers

Recent release “Jesus and His Church,” from Covenant Books author Robert Rhodes, is an eye-opening discussion aiming to demystify the meaning of Jesus's promise to begin his church on Earth. Through the author's many years spent as a preacher studying Christ's words, Rhodes provides invaluable information for reader who seek to grow their relationship with the Lord and get the Church back on track.