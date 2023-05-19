Author Robert Rhodes’s New Book, "Jesus and His Church," is a Powerful Tool for Understanding What Jesus's Church Truly is and God's Intended Path for His Followers
Recent release “Jesus and His Church,” from Covenant Books author Robert Rhodes, is an eye-opening discussion aiming to demystify the meaning of Jesus's promise to begin his church on Earth. Through the author's many years spent as a preacher studying Christ's words, Rhodes provides invaluable information for reader who seek to grow their relationship with the Lord and get the Church back on track.
Cannelton, WV, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Rhodes, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired correctional officer who has served as a Bible teacher, preacher, and evangelist, has completed his new book, “Jesus and His Church”: is a faith-based exploration of what Jesus refers to as his church, and how his initial ministry has been misunderstood by modern preachers.
“What is the definition of the church? What did Jesus mean when he said he would build his church?” asks Rhodes. “‘Jesus and His Church’ answers these questions through a concise look at the initial earthly, post-resurrection, and post-ascension ministries of Christ, revealing how his life and work relate to today’s church. Scriptures from the Old Testament are presented from the perspective of God’s original intention for mankind and the church. The ministry of the apostles, the preaching of Peter at Pentecost, the differences between Peter and the man Paul, and his ministry are revealed as continuations of what Jesus meant when he said, ‘I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.’
“This book is doctrinal, refuting erroneous teachings that torment the church. ‘Jesus and His Church’ places the church in correct perspective with the original intentions of God through the ministries of Christ his Son. It is educational to believers and convincing to nonbelievers.
“Revealed truth seen in the life of Christ written in ‘Jesus and the Church’ will clear up confusion and any burden concerning what Jesus said and what preachers and teachers say about the church. This book will guide those who have veered off God’s intended path through convincible deception back to the path where they belong and where God has always wanted them to be. May it be so in all our lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Rhodes’s new book will enlighten readers and reveal the truths of Jesus’s intentions as he began to build his earthly church many years ago as he walked amongst men.
Readers can purchase “Jesus and His Church” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
