Author Julienne Patsakos’s New Book, "Angel, Angel, do I Have a Conscience?" Was Written to Send Positive Messages to Inspire Children to do Good Things
Recent release “Angel, Angel, Do I Have a Conscience?” from Covenant Books author Julienne Patsakos, teaches about emotions, consequences, happiness, morals, and values for readers of all ages.
Staten Island, NY, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julienne Patsakos, who graduated from the College of Staten Island with a Bachelor of Arts degree, a master’s in technology, and a math degree, has completed her new book, “Angel, Angel, Do I Have a Conscience?”: a children’s book written through prayer and devotion.
This delightful book tells a story in which to seek guidance from an angel above to help find the answers to difficult questions. The book helps get readers through daily challenges, knowing that when they seek guidance from an angel above, they are going to make better choices. They help readers understand that angels are with God, and God is always with them.
In 2000, author Julienne Patsakos accepted a teaching position in an intermediate school in Brooklyn, New York, and has been teaching for twenty-one years. Inspired to do God’s work, Julienne began to write a series of children’s books called Angel, Angel Books.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julienne Patsakos’s new book is told in a rhyming tone which is pleasant and enjoyable to read.
Readers can purchase “Angel, Angel, Do I Have a Conscience?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
