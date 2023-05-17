Charleston’s First Distillery is Celebrating Its 10th Birthday on June 3
Striped Pig Distillery is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 3, featuring music, food, and good spirits.
Charleston, SC, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning, woman-owned Striped Pig Distillery (SPD), accoladed Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition and SC Producer of the year, will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 3, from 1pm to 6pm. To mark the special day, there will be a Party at the Pig where guests can enjoy music, food, raffles, games, and, of course, good spirits. There is also a special edition collaboration with Ghost Monkey Brewery in the works, which will be exclusively available at the event. Tickets are available for purchase for $10, which includes a drink ticket, a raffle entry, and access to the offerings at the event. More details and tickets available here: PartyAtThePig.eventbrite.com.
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive, Charleston, SC 29405.
“I’m so honored to be celebrating the Pig’s 10th birthday with our extensive community, which supports us from near and far. This birthday is all the more significant to me, not just as it marks 10 years as Charleston’s first distillery since Prohibition, but also because it coincides with my 60th birthday,” said Pixie Paula Dezzutti, owner of Striped Pig Distillery. “I can’t wait to see family, friends, locals, and visitors get together for this special occasion and to celebrate what an amazing adventure we’ve had growing this family business and serving our beloved community over the years”
Striped Pig’s Party at the Pig will feature:
Music including: Mac Calhoun (@mac_calhoun_live); DJ Nor_Way (@dj_nor_way)
Mac Daddy’s Food Truck (@MacDaddyCHS)
Limited edition beer from Ghost Monkey Brewery
Striped Pig specialty seasonal cocktail
Raffles
Striped Pig helped revive the distillery scene in Charleston when it opened its doors in North Charleston in 2013, becoming the holy city’s first distillery since Prohibition. Its origin story is one of ‘great curiosity’ and a nod to some tongue-in-cheek US history, brought to life by their beloved Striped Pig mascot Jackson, who some may remember made appearances at the Distillery and even downtown. Since those early days, the Pig has continued its support of the community, expanded its lineup, received numerous accolades and awards, and has kept driving the distillery scene in Charleston and the wider industry forward with firsts like its Bottled in Bond Bourbon release and launching the first bourbon on the blockchain.
The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, celebrating its 10th birthday this year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Accoladed "SC Distillery of the Year" and ‘SC Producer of the Year’ at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community and other local businesses, encouraging celebrating responsibly together. Striped Pig Distillery has made headlines for raising over $40,000 for local veteran organizations, for the launch of Charleston’s first Bottled in Bond Bourbon, as well as for the release of the first bourbon on the blockchain.
Contact
Rachyl Sanchy
843-814-8347
www.stripedpigdistillery.com
