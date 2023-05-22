Author Naomi Law’s New Book "Jump, Drew, Jump!" is the Engaging Story That Follows a Mouse Named Drew Who Must Find a Way to Escape a Fire at the Carnegie Library

Recent release “Jump, Drew, Jump! Escaping the Carnegie Library Fire,” from Covenant Books author Naomi Law, is a riveting tale that centers around a mouse named Drew, who finds himself trapped on the roof of the Carnegie Library as it burns to the ground one fateful night in 1958. As his friends look on in fear, they encourage him to jump to safety as the fire closes in.