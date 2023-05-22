Author Naomi Law’s New Book "Jump, Drew, Jump!" is the Engaging Story That Follows a Mouse Named Drew Who Must Find a Way to Escape a Fire at the Carnegie Library
Recent release “Jump, Drew, Jump! Escaping the Carnegie Library Fire,” from Covenant Books author Naomi Law, is a riveting tale that centers around a mouse named Drew, who finds himself trapped on the roof of the Carnegie Library as it burns to the ground one fateful night in 1958. As his friends look on in fear, they encourage him to jump to safety as the fire closes in.
Galesburg, IL, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Law has completed her new book, “Jump, Drew, Jump! Escaping the Carnegie Library Fire”: a riveting tale of a mouse who must find a way safely out of a fire in the legendary and historic Carnegie Library.
A former educator of children with special and unique needs, author Naomi Law retired as an administrator and now volunteers in her community. She has served as a trustee and secretary of the Oak Park Public Library board and president emeritus of the Galesburg Public Library Foundation board. She is especially fond of the Oak Park Public Library and the brand-new Galesburg Public Library. Naomi is also the author of “The Adventures of Orie the Orpheum Mouse,” which has been submitted for a PenCraft Award.
Naomi writes, “‘Jump, Drew, Jump!’ takes place on the evening of May 9, 1958. That was when the beautiful and magnificent Carnegie Library burned. The Carnegie was one of the libraries made possible by a donation from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. This library was built in the midwestern town of Galesburg, Illinois. It was a favorite place for people, mice, and one very popular cat. Unfortunately, the building caught on fire. Everyone escaped the roaring fire with the exception of one tiny mouse. This is the story of his daring escape from the burning building. It is also a reminder of the value of libraries and their impact on a community. Photos from the Galesburg Public Library Archives contribute to making this book a keepsake for historians, children, and adults who love to share memories. ‘Jump, Drew, Jump!’ is in recognition of the 2024 opening of the newly built Galesburg Public Library.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Law’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they are transported back in time to experience the burning of the Carnegie Library. With vibrant artwork to help bring Law’s tale to life, “Jump, Drew, Jump!” will excite readers of all ages and leave them spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion, all while learning about plans to reopen the historic sight of knowledge.
Readers can purchase “Jump, Drew, Jump! Escaping the Carnegie Library Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
