Author Patricia Mavros Brexel’s New Book "Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah" Follows a Young Girl Who Learns All About the Holiday of Hanukkah from Her Neighbor, Jesus

Recent release “Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Mavros Brexel, is a delightful and informative story that centers around Stella, a young girl living in Biblical times right next door to Jesus and his parents. When she goes over to play one day, she discovers Jesus is helping his mother prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, so she joins in and learns all about the holiday.