Author Patricia Mavros Brexel’s New Book "Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah" Follows a Young Girl Who Learns All About the Holiday of Hanukkah from Her Neighbor, Jesus
Recent release “Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Mavros Brexel, is a delightful and informative story that centers around Stella, a young girl living in Biblical times right next door to Jesus and his parents. When she goes over to play one day, she discovers Jesus is helping his mother prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, so she joins in and learns all about the holiday.
Bayville, NY, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Mavros Brexel, who holds a BFA from the New York Institute of Technology and currently resides on the North Shore of Long Island, New York, has completed her new book, “Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah”: a charming story that follows a young girl and her dog who visit her next-door neighbor, Jesus, and is invited to celebrate Hanukkah with him and his family.
“Stella and her dog Schoomie live next door to Jesus,” writes Brexel. “They go to play with him, but he is busy preparing for Hanukkah. He tells them all about it. His mother, Mary, explains the material that is used for the Menorah wicks is the same material for the swaddling clothes used when Jesus was born (It represents that he is the light of the world). He is Mary’s little light. Jesus invites Stella’s family to the celebration.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Mavros Brexel’s new book, along with her other short biblical stories, was inspired by the fact that many families are no longer taking their children to religious services. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Brexel’s story to life, “Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and help teach them all about the meaning behind Hanukkah and how it is celebrated. It’s a great book for blended families.
Readers can purchase “Jesus Celebrates Hanukkah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
