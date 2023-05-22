Author James Gardner’s New Book, "Odyssey Down Under," is a Fictional Story Curated from the Author’s Own Life Experience in the Navy
Recent release “Odyssey Down Under: Parts IV and V,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is the author’s recounting of his time in the Navy with a bit of a twist from the author’s imagination.
Drasco, AR, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Gardner has completed his new book, “Odyssey Down Under: Parts IV and V”: a fascinating tale that follows the author from the age of seventeen when he first joined the navy to serve his country and the life he led during that time from the endless days and weeks on the ocean to the countries he got to see as a part of his service and the acts he gave in service to his home. This is the third installment in the author’s Odyssey Down Under high seas adventure series.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Gardner’s thrilling tale comes from the author at eighty seven years of age, with the support and encouragement of his late wife Anita and his dog Cocoa, James was able to put to paper the wild adventures of his heart and mind, for every day readers to enjoy.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Odyssey Down Under: Parts IV and V” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
