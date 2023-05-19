Robert Maciejewski Jr.’s Newly Released "Josh and the River" is an Engaging Pair of Short Stories That Will Captivate the Imagination
“Josh and the River,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Maciejewski Jr., is an imaginative adventure in the wild as readers discover the wonders of God’s creation within a compelling dual-story work.
Grand Rapids, MI, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Josh and the River”: a charming treasury that will entertain any reader with a love for the outdoors. “Josh and the River” is the creation of published author Robert Maciejewski Jr.
Maciejewski shares, “This is a story of my grandson, Josh, the great fisherman. He loved to go fishing with his Grampa. We would have some great advantages on our fishing trips together. This is about family, love, and friendship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Maciejewski Jr.’s new book is a creative pair of tales of unexpected twists of fate with a bit of mystery that are certain to engage the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Josh and the River” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Josh and the River,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
