LaTasha Bell’s Newly Released “Jesus, Take the Wheel” is an Enjoyable Collection of Bite-Sized Devotions Perfect for the Busy Mom
“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaTasha Bell, is an uplifting message of hope and understanding for mothers on the front lines of maintaining the family structure and finding a lack of time for their own faith.
North Las Vegas, NV, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus, Take the Wheel”: a concise opportunity for daily reflection and prayer. “Jesus, Take the Wheel” is the creation of published author LaTasha Bell, who pastors Compassionate Love Ministries in Las Vegas, Nevada, alongside her husband. She has been married to her high school sweetheart for twenty-six years. They have two adult children. She has a podcast called Love Talk Devotional.
Bell shares, “Hey, y’all! This devotional is for the busy moms out there who get so overwhelmed with daily life. They find themselves on the wrong road. Their thoughts are going a thousand miles an hour, patience is low, and they are on the verge of going off. They just need Jesus to take the wheel, to steer them back where they belong.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaTasha Bell’s new book will resonate with many who find themselves swept up in the hustle and bustle of the modern world.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus, Take the Wheel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories