Author Dashaela Bibbs’s Newly Released "Mrs. Bell’s Meaning of Life" is a Faith-Based Read That Reveals to Readers What One of the Most Important Aspects of Life is

“Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dashaela Bibbs, is an engaging tale that follows Mrs. Bell as she asks her students to answer what the meaning of life is. Although they all give what they believe is the right answer, Mrs. Bell helps to set her students on the right path by helping them recognize that life truly means love.