Author Dashaela Bibbs’s Newly Released "Mrs. Bell’s Meaning of Life" is a Faith-Based Read That Reveals to Readers What One of the Most Important Aspects of Life is
“Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dashaela Bibbs, is an engaging tale that follows Mrs. Bell as she asks her students to answer what the meaning of life is. Although they all give what they believe is the right answer, Mrs. Bell helps to set her students on the right path by helping them recognize that life truly means love.
Chattanooga, TN, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1”: a charming tale that follows a kind teacher who explains to her students what the most important part of life is. “Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1” is the creation of published author Dashaela Bibbs, a wife and mother of two who has dedicated her life to following God’s path for her.
“With faith, hope, and love, many will be blessed by and through these series of books,” writes Bibbs. “Many children and babes in Christ will understand that God wants pure love for all to receive and to give, and it is a prayer that through these books, they will.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dashaela Bibbs’s new book is a beautiful story that reveals the power love can have over one’s life, and the ways in which love connects people together. Like Mrs. Bell with her students, Bibbs aims to inspire her readers to embrace God’s ultimate blessings by opening up their hearts to his immeasurable love.
View a synopsis of “Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mrs. Bell's Meaning of Life: Mrs. Bell Series Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
