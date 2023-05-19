C. Francisco Pellas’s Newly Released “Biblical Unitarianism and Christian Universalism” is a Thought-Provoking Study of Key Scripture
“Biblical Unitarianism and Christian Universalism,” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. Francisco Pellas, is an impactful examination of opposing and connected components of God’s word that examine God’s character and the complexities of the trinitarian formula.
Miami, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Biblical Unitarianism and Christian Universalism”: a scholarly and concise study. “Biblical Unitarianism and Christian Universalism” is the creation of published author C. Francisco Pellas.
Pellas shares, “Universalism is biblical; hell is sensational. The doctrine of hell maligns the character of God. God is magnanimous. Unitarianism is biblical; the trinitarian formula is spurious.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Francisco Pellas’s new book will challenge long-held beliefs related to the afterlife and God’s plan.
Pellas shares in hopes of empowering students of the Bible in their pursuit of understanding God wholly.
Consumers can purchase “Biblical Unitarianism and Christian Universalism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biblical Unitarianism and Christian Universalism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
