David Antonio Munoz’s Newly Released "The Romance of Spirit" is a Compelling Poetic Experience That Will Entertain and Inspire
“The Romance of Spirit,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Antonio Munoz, is a creative journey held within a thoughtful poetic arrangement that offers readers a thought-provoking reading experience.
Mission, TX, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Romance of Spirit”: a captivating and lyrical read. “The Romance of Spirit” is the creation of published author David Antonio Munoz, a native of Texas who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science/speech communication from University of Texas-Pan American, an associate of arts degree in fine arts/visual arts from South Texas College, and a certificate of social studies 8–12, alternative certification for teachers.
Munoz shares, “The Romance of Spirit is a composition of poems that span a period of twenty-six years in the making, 1996–2022. Originally planned to become an epic poem of 1,200 pages, the author’s life experience gradually reduced the work into a more manageable size fit for a libretto. Inspired by Wagnerian opera, The Romance of Spirit captures the essence of an epic poem, an epic journey, of a single night’s dream sequence, to reveal that true epic poetry lies within a single individual, and that all individuals, together, make the music.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Antonio Munoz’s new book will delight the imagination as readers immerse themselves within the narrative style of Munoz’s poetry.
Consumers can purchase “The Romance of Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Romance of Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
