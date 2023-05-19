Michael Mester’s Newly Released "The Balance of Justice" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Effective Business for the Average Citizen
“The Balance of Justice,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Mester, is an encouraging model that can offer readers guidance on how to take charge of their future.
Orange Park, FL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Balance of Justice”: a carefully detailed discussion of the author’s program, Share the Wealth. “The Balance of Justice” is the creation of published author Michael Mester, a dedicated husband and Vietnam Era War veteran. Mester has served in a variety of professional capacities from owning his own business to working at a community college as the HVAC supervisor.
Mester shares, “The Balance of Justice is a business model that is friendly to everyone, and everyone can prosper from this model.
“But for the first time in our history, it’s about us—we the people—and it is truly the missing link to a better way of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Mester’s new book will challenge common conceptions of effective business and future planning practices.
Consumers can purchase “The Balance of Justice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Balance of Justice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
