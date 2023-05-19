Bobby Bonaccolta’s Newly Released "A Message From Heaven To You" is a Spiritually Charged Memoir That Shares the Author’s Resolute Faith
“A Message From Heaven To You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobby Bonaccolta, is an uplifting and concise personal history shared in hope of engaging others who feel lost or uncertain with God.
Forest Hills, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Message From Heaven To You”: a hopeful message of God’s connection with all of mankind. “A Message From Heaven To You” is the creation of published author Bobby Bonaccolta.
Bonaccolta shares, “I want the world to see just how amazing Jesus has been through fifty-three years of my life. You’ll read how our supernatural God answers our prayers at lightning speed. We all know he’s amazing. But when something actually happens, God shows up—wow, he shows you, he is and always will be. My stories are true, and God is an amazing God. I hope to inspire many who have lost faith but also want all of my readers to enjoy the many unique situations I’ve been in to share with friends. I’m not alone. Many of you have untold stories, and I’d enjoy your stories the same. God bless you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Bonaccolta’s new book will resonate with many who have also experienced seemingly unexplainable moments of divine awareness.
Consumers can purchase “A Message From Heaven To You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Message From Heaven To You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
