Dennis E. Bos’s Newly Released "The Lord’s Prayer: A Pattern for Powerful Prayers" is an Uplifting Resource for Developing a Deeper Understanding of Effective Prayer
“The Lord’s Prayer: A Pattern for Powerful Prayers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis E. Bos, is a thoughtful exploration of a beloved and easily recognized prayer that has become a comfortable and familiar resource for spiritual reassurance.
Salina, KS, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Lord’s Prayer: A Pattern for Powerful Prayers”: a potent reminder of the power held within God’s word. “The Lord’s Prayer: A Pattern for Powerful Prayers” is the creation of published author Dennis E. Bos, a 1984 graduate of Rhema Bible College, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and a 1986 graduate of the School of the Local Church at Grace Fellowship, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, under Pastor Bob Yandian and Dir. Geoff Jackson.
Mr. Bos shares, “As you daily explore these truths from the Lord’s Prayer and put them into practice in your own life, your prayer life will develop and become more focused and fulfilling.
“Your intimate communion, with the Father, will take on a new and greater meaning. As you 'be still and know' that He is God and let the Holy Spirit direct your prayers and 'take hold together with you' to pray specifically about situations and circumstances for which you 'know not the what to pray for as you ought,' He will 'lead and guide you into all the truth' and 'show you things to come.'
“As you prayerfully study the scriptures, the Holy Spirit will 'take the things concerning Jesus' and reveal them unto you, and He will give you freshly spoken and inspired scriptures that you can speak over your life or the situations for which you are praying.
“And when you pray, believe that you receive what you are praying for, and you shall have it. So pray the answer, the results, not the problem, for God already knows what you have need of and He has already provided the answers. Just ask!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis E. Bos’s new book will empower believers in their pursuit of a fulfilling prayer life.
Mr. Bos shares in hope of bringing awareness to the power and comfort found within active worship and focused prayer.
Consumers can purchase “The Lord’s Prayer: A Pattern for Powerful Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lord’s Prayer: A Pattern for Powerful Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
