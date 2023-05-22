Emma Mitchell’s Newly Released "Gwendolyn in the Clouds: A Fairytale about Magic" is an Imaginative Adventure Filled with Wonder and Delight
“Gwendolyn in the Clouds: A Fairytale about Magic,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Mitchell, is charming fairy tale that takes readers on an unexpected and mysterious journey that finds a young girl meeting a variety of affable creatures.
Rio Rancho, NM, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gwendolyn in the Clouds: A Fairytale about Magic”: a delightful fantasy tale that will engage the imagination. “Gwendolyn in the Clouds: A Fairytale about Magic” is the creation of published author Emma Mitchell, a University of New Mexico graduate student from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with a deep love of God and of stories.
Mitchell shares, “Little Gwendolyn never expected a boring day to be anything else but boring. But when she finds herself in a mysterious forest, what adventures will she find around the corner? Join Gwendolyn as she meets new friends and discovers an enchanted place in the clouds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Mitchell’s new book pairs delightful imagery with a fun and captivating tale for the enjoyment of readers of all ages to share together.
Consumers can purchase “Gwendolyn in the Clouds: A Fairytale about Magic” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gwendolyn in the Clouds: A Fairytale about Magic,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
