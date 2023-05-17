Solo Exhibition Opening - Alessandro Casetti: Sulla mia Pelle

Artplex Gallery is pleased to announce a solo exhibition by Italian contemporary artist Alessandro Casetti. Featuring a new body of work in the artist’s signature style, Alessandro Casetti: Sulla mia Pelle entices the viewer into a dialogue between microcosm and macrocosm through delicate cracks, saturated fields of color, and archetypal femininity.