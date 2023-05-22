Patrice Henry’s Newly Released "The Perfect Match" is an Encouraging Discussion of the Variables That Go Into a Positive, Productive Relationship
“The Perfect Match,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrice Henry, is a thoughtful examination of principles for overall well-being, healthy relationships, and learning to live in the moment.
Tulsa, OK, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Perfect Match”: a heartfelt message of positivity and encouragement for reflection. “The Perfect Match” is the creation of published author Patrice Henry, who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication-Arts Education and later became certified to teach Secondary English. Enrolling in graduate studies shortly after, she received a Master of Arts Degree in Public School Administration. Currently she is a doctoral candidate in the ORU College of Education. Her degree focus is educational leadership with a concentration in Christian school administration.
Henry shares, “Have you ever wondered…
“Why don’t my relationships work?”
“Am I asking too much from my partner?”
“Am I too driven to find love or to be found by love?”
“This book is for the girls who wonder…
“If time is on their side.
“Or if they are running behind the clock that never stops ticking.
“This book is to remind those girls that delays are not synonymous with denials.
“And that the process beautifies the product of the wait.
“And they are a worthwhile investment.
“Filled with principles for healthy living and relationships, The Perfect Match discusses relevant issues women encounter regarding their identity, sense of worth, relationships, and their purpose in larger society. Using this book, readers will have the opportunity to engage in reading, reflection, and dialogue about what it means to truly be present. This book seeks to anchor single women in the beauty of who they are today so they can maximize their potential.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrice Henry’s new book will bring comfort to many who may think the potential for a fulfilling relationship has passed by due to age, career, or any other reason based in societal expectations.
Consumers can purchase “The Perfect Match” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Perfect Match,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
