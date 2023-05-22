Bert Baker’s Newly Released "The Zeezles" is an Imaginative Tale of Adventure and Surprising Friendships
“The Zeezles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bert Baker, is an entertaining story of three unique creatures on a lush island who find a young boy in need of help.
Lexington, SC, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Zeezles”: a charming adventure packed with surprising lessons. “The Zeezles” is the creation of published author Bert Baker.
Baker shares, “In this world, there are things unexplained, perhaps by chance, perhaps by reason. Different hearts that beat, sharing the same sun.
“This is the story about the Zeezles. Three creatures live in the deep woods on an island. Let’s meet them:
“Loppy loves to run. He is always in a hurry and just cannot be still or quiet. He will run and run, just to practice stopping. Loppy is always eager to help and has a big heart. But sometimes, being too quick gets him into a fix.
“Quibbly thinks he is always right! He has an opinion about everything, and no matter what situation presents itself, Quibbly is the first to try and take charge. In his way of thinking, he’s the one Zeezle most qualified to be a leader. He is dependent on Pitter and Patter to get around. And when Quibbly becomes too bossy or argues, Pitter and Patter will set him down and step away until he calms down again.
“Moot never gets in a hurry. He just takes his time with everything. Moot seems to take in and enjoy everything, especially the nature that surrounds him. He has a wonderful green thumb and is particularly good at nurturing and taking care of the gardens. His best buddy is PT (Pull Toy), and they are inseparable. In fact, PT is literally Moot’s mind, and they cannot be separated.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bert Baker’s new book will delight and entertain the imagination as readers get to know the trio known as The Zeezles.
Consumers can purchase “The Zeezles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Zeezles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
