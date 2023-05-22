Rhodiel Steele Johnson’s Newly Released “He Had His Hands On Me” is a Potent Memoir That Offers Praise to God for All Things
“He Had His Hands On Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rhodiel Steele Johnson, is a deeply personal look into the authors life as she reflects on the myriad challenges and blessings that have culminated in a life of determined faith.
Manassas, VA, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “He Had His Hands On Me”: a heartfelt message of praise from a thankful heart. “He Had His Hands On Me” is the creation of published author Rhodiel Steele Johnson.
Johnson shares, “God is able to turn things around for His children. No matter what situation you find yourself in life, in your family, or outside the family, God can turn it around for the better. In this case, the author went through a lot of difficulty. She held on and stood her grounds and God gave her victory. Today, she can look back at the path where the good Lord has taken her and give a big thank-you to Almighty God for all His goodness and loving-kindness toward her.
“To the readers, do not give up. It may seem the Lord is not aware of your suffering, but He knows everything. In due season, He will hear your cry. There is no mountain too high that He will not go through with you. There is no valley too deep that He will not go deeper with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhodiel Steele Johnson’s new book offers encouragement and inspiration for anyone that finds themselves losing hope during life’s valleys.
Consumers can purchase “He Had His Hands On Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Had His Hands On Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
