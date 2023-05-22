Pastor Ron Keller, MA’s Newly Released "Hidden Enemies in the Ministry" is an Engaging Pastoral Resource That Offers an Inside Look to Challenges to Effective Ministry
“Hidden Enemies in the Ministry: What I Learned from Sixty Years of Ministry That I Never Learned in Seminary,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Ron Keller, MA, is a personal account of the myriad difficulties one can encounter during their tenure within the ministry.
Huntington Beach, CA, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hidden Enemies in the Ministry: What I Learned from Sixty Years of Ministry That I Never Learned in Seminary”: a passionate message of hope and encouragement for upcoming spiritual leaders. “Hidden Enemies in the Ministry: What I Learned from Sixty Years of Ministry That I Never Learned in Seminary” is the creation of published author Pastor Ron Keller, MA, who was lead pastor of churches in California, Oregon, Kansas, and Arizona for a total of forty-two years. For the past fifteen years, he has taught a weekly Bible class and has his own YouTube ministry called Teaching the Truth.
Pastor Keller shares, “The Christian ministry can be so complicated that no pastor is totally prepared for what is about to hit them. There are situations that arise one never anticipates. Pastor Keller believes he has faced them all, and he shares them in his book on Hidden Enemies in the Ministry. Keller has had to lock horns over legalism, face a charismatic invasion that split his church, be fired for doing what he said he would do when he was hired, deal with witchcraft and the occult within his own congregation, have an outside pastor try to steal his ministry, ignorantly allow liberalism to get a foot in the door, be accused of immoral behavior, and worst of all, try to minister when his wife was dying of cancer.
“Keller tells how he dealt with all these situations and does so with other pastors in mind as his desire is to share his lifetime experiences, so others do not fall into the same traps. Keller is also concerned about the 'the silent pulpit' and the fear of pastors to preach the whole council of God, and that includes the moral-political issues that are destroying our nation—issues like abortion, critical race theory, the social justice movement. Too many pastors are too politically correct in their preaching that their compassion for their flock is more important than telling the truth.
“It has been said of those who have read this book that it ought to be required reading in the practicum department of every Bible college in America. Experience gives one far more wisdom for ministry than what is learned in seminary.
“It is my hope and prayer that Hidden Enemies in the Ministry will better equip you to be a more successful servant of Christ in fulfilling His calling on your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Ron Keller, MA’s new book draws inspiration from his experiences within the ministry across five continents.
Consumers can purchase “Hidden Enemies in the Ministry: What I Learned from Sixty Years of Ministry That I Never Learned in Seminary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hidden Enemies in the Ministry: What I Learned from Sixty Years of Ministry That I Never Learned in Seminary,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
