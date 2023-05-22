D.A. Patten’s Newly Released “The Little Lost Puppy and the Good Little Shepherd” is a Charming Analogy for the Comfort and Protection Jesus Offers
“The Little Lost Puppy and the Good Little Shepherd,” from Christian Faith Publishing author D.A. Patten, is a heartwarming story of a lost puppy who finds an unexpected friend while trying to search for home.
Fayetteville, NC, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Lost Puppy and the Good Little Shepherd”: a fun narrative that offers readers a useful spiritual lesson. “The Little Lost Puppy and the Good Little Shepherd” is the creation of published author D.A. Patten.
Patten shares, “The Little Lost Puppy is a lovable children’s book that can also be used as a relatable teaching tool for Christian concepts. The little lost puppy (like us) finds that he is lost and alone in the world. Luckily, a good little shepherd boy (like Jesus) comes to help the puppy and offers him a loving home. The calming nature of this book also makes it a perfect winding down or bedtime reading choice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.A. Patten’s new book will entertain young readers while imparting a foundational lesson of faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Lost Puppy and the Good Little Shepherd” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Lost Puppy and the Good Little Shepherd,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
