Woodworking Classes Empower Adults with Developmental Disabilities
Collaborating nonprofits teach woodworking classes to adults with developmental disabilities teaching them skills to use to build projects for others.
Colorado Springs, CO, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- It’s such a heartwarming sight to watch an adult with special needs learn something new. They project so much joy and the smiles on their faces show their newfound confidence and self-esteem. Love Your Neighbor, a Colorado Springs non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community by providing bunk beds for foster care kids has collaborated with Special Kids Special Families Adult Services Day Program to teach woodworking skills to adults with disabilities. Luke Wrobleski, Love Your Neighbor Director, quickly outgrew his workshop in his garage and after a very generous donation of woodworking tools, he relocated his woodshop inside the Pulpit Rock Church were woodworking classes are held. Every month, various volunteers assist these special adults teaching them basic woodworking and safety skills, how to sand, glue, paint, nail and work as a team. The projects they build are specially prepped ahead of time so participants can easily make them without becoming frustrated or losing interest. By preparing adults with special needs with these valuable skills, they are given a chance to learn, grow and become independent.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Special Kids Special Families to help support adults with disabilities," said Luke Wrobleski. "Their work in our community is truly inspiring, and we are honored to be able to contribute to their mission."
Each project that the adults complete will be given to someone they appreciate – parents, significant others, mentors or friends to say “You Are Seen, You Are Known, You Are Loved” which is Love Your Neighbor’s motto.
Special Kids Special Families Adult Services Program Director, Dionna Lanich, expressed her gratitude for the partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with Luke and Love Your Neighbor. Our adult clients look forward to their classes and are learning so much. They absolutely love the projects they work on and feel so proud and accomplished."
The end goal for the clients is to use their skills that they learn in each class to eventually assist in making beds for foster kids which is Love Your Neighbor’s ultimate mission.
About Special Kids Special Families (SKSF): a non-profit umbrella organization with several unique programs designed to support people with disabilities of all ages from early childhood through adult as well as their families and caregivers. SKSF offers programs for individuals with disabilities including:
· - The Child and Family Services Program that encompasses Zach’s Place child & respite care center;
· - Adult Services offering day programs and Host Home opportunities for adults with disabilities;
· - Child Placement Agency for foster and adoption placement for children with disabilities and special needs; and
· - Behavioral Health Services offering counseling and specialized therapy to individuals ages 4 to adulthood.
For more information visit our website: Special Kids Special Families.
Contact
Special Kids Special FamiliesContact
Derek Wilson
719-447-8983 x42
www.sksfcolorado.org
dwilson@sksfcolorado.org
