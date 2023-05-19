"Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl" by Dee DeTarsio, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of "Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl" by Dee DeTarsio. USA Today bestselling author, Jackie Bouchard says, “Brandy, maybe you didn’t get to be a ‘good wife’ to that sea-faring boyfriend, but you do make a great book!” This delightfully entertaining novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
If you know The #1 hit song, "Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl," was written and composed by Elliot Lurie and recorded by his band, Looking Glass, you know Brandy’s sailor loved the sea more than her. Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl is historical fan fiction, written by award-winning author Dee DeTarsio, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 hit song. Brandy’s story doesn’t end when the music stops — her destiny is filled with adventure.
Barmaid Brandy seizes on a plan to become that good wife and escape her life of drudgery. A pregnancy would be just the thing to get him to marry her. When that doesn’t work, she crosses paths with Elliot, a nobleman in need of a wife and heir by his fast-approaching 30th birthday, or else his inheritance will go to his scheming cousin Clarence. What will Brandy do next? Find out in this enticing historical romance set in nineteenth century England.
Midwest Book Review say, “A purely fun read from first page to last, "Brandy, You're a Fine Girl" is an enduringly popular song that has now inspired what will be an equally popular historical romance novel by Dee DeTarsio. With cleverly crafted characters, a roller coaster of a plot, and a a truly memorable read from cover to cover, "Brandy, You're a Fine Girl" is especially recommended for the personal reading list of all dedicated romance fans, as well as a welcome addition to community library Historical Romance Fiction collections.”
Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl, 218 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-284-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It will also be available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
If you know The #1 hit song, "Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl," was written and composed by Elliot Lurie and recorded by his band, Looking Glass, you know Brandy’s sailor loved the sea more than her. Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl is historical fan fiction, written by award-winning author Dee DeTarsio, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 hit song. Brandy’s story doesn’t end when the music stops — her destiny is filled with adventure.
Barmaid Brandy seizes on a plan to become that good wife and escape her life of drudgery. A pregnancy would be just the thing to get him to marry her. When that doesn’t work, she crosses paths with Elliot, a nobleman in need of a wife and heir by his fast-approaching 30th birthday, or else his inheritance will go to his scheming cousin Clarence. What will Brandy do next? Find out in this enticing historical romance set in nineteenth century England.
Midwest Book Review say, “A purely fun read from first page to last, "Brandy, You're a Fine Girl" is an enduringly popular song that has now inspired what will be an equally popular historical romance novel by Dee DeTarsio. With cleverly crafted characters, a roller coaster of a plot, and a a truly memorable read from cover to cover, "Brandy, You're a Fine Girl" is especially recommended for the personal reading list of all dedicated romance fans, as well as a welcome addition to community library Historical Romance Fiction collections.”
Brandy, You’re A Fine Girl, 218 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-284-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It will also be available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories