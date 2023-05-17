CRL and East View Release Two New In-Copyright Open Access Collections
Minneapolis, MN, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- East View Information Services and the Center for Research Libraries are pleased to announce two new archives to be released through CRL’s alliance with the East View Global Press Archive. The complete archives of El Mundo (San Juan, Puerto Rico, est. 1919) and Daily Observer (Monrovia, Liberia, est. 1981) will be presented online in Open Access through cooperation with the publications’ rightsholders.
Both archives are currently in production and will be made available this summer. As Open Access resources, they will bring scholarly benefit to anyone on the internet, free of charge. These are the latest publications to join the Global Press Archive, which encompasses thousands of historical newspapers from across the world. Other additions in recent months include El Caribe (Dominican Republic), a collection of Post‑Perestroika newspapers from Russia, a Middle Eastern and North African newspapers collection, and a collection of East African newspapers. A growing number of resources in the Global Press Archive have been made available in Open Access through the support of CRL through the Alliance program.
“The ability to make more unique, copyrighted titles available as Open Access resources speaks to the mission and important contributions of the Center for Research Libraries,” said Robert Lee, East View’s Director of Digital Publishing. “The alliance between East View’s Global Press Archive and CRL is pioneering models to make diverse and at-risk cultural heritage materials widely available and support new digital humanities research without paywalls.”
The GPA/CRL Alliance has previously released a number of other Open Access newspaper collections, including:
Imperial Russian Newspapers
Independent and Revolutionary Mexican Newspapers
Late Qing and Republican-Era Chinese Newspapers
Middle Eastern and North African Newspapers
Southeast Asian Newspapers
South Asian Newspapers
Learn more about the East View Global Press Archive, the CRL Alliance, and the new El Mundo and Daily Observer digital archives at www.eastview.com/GPA or email info@eastview.com.
About Global Press Archive
East View Global Press Archive® (GPA) is a groundbreaking program from East View Information Services to create the most comprehensive collection of digital news sources from around the world. GPA is the result of a landmark initiative of Stanford Libraries and the Hoover Institution Library & Archives to digitally preserve and make more accessible thousands of original print newspaper publications collected by the Hoover Institution and now housed by Stanford Libraries. Over time, GPA will present thousands of global newspapers as searchable online archives, covering a diverse range of languages and countries.
