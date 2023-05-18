Get Expert Advice on Automotive Financing with Car Buyer University
Personal finance expert helps people save thousands of dollars by helping them understand the car buying process.
Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Car Buyer University founder and 20-year auto industry veteran Chris Johnson has announced the launch of a line of digital products designed to educate consumers on the car buying and auto finance process.
In the “Car Buyers Guide,” Johnson breaks down the car buying process and provides step-by-step guidance that a consumer should follow in order to ensure they get their best deal. As an esteemed automotive expert Johnson draws on his decades of experience working in car dealerships as well as the auto finance sector, Johnson believes that education on the car buying process leads to leverage, and a consumer who has leverage during the negotiating period tends to secure better deals than consumers without leverage.
“It is my mission to help every automotive consumer understand the tactics, lingo, and process to buying a vehicle from car dealerships,” said Johnson. “I believe that by understanding how the dealer operates and how a car deal is put together, consumers can better navigate the challenges of buying a car.”
With a deep passion for automobiles and a commitment to educating buyers, Johnson has become a trusted advisor in the industry, and his expertise extends beyond the realm of buying and selling cars. He possesses an in-depth understanding of various automotive brands, models, and market trends, enabling him to provide practical advice on a wide range of topics, including financing, negotiating, and vehicle maintenance. His insights have proven invaluable to countless individuals looking to make wise choices and avoid common pitfalls in the car-buying process.
Through his engaging and informative content, Johnson has helped thousands of people gain the confidence they need to make well-informed decisions when purchasing a vehicle. His dedication to transparency, consumer advocacy, and empowerment has earned him a loyal following and made him a sought-after authority in the industry.
In addition to running Car Buyer University, Johnson has also collaborated with reputable automotive publications and media outlets, contributing expert advice and analysis. He frequently appears as a guest speaker at industry events, where he shares his expertise and insights with fellow automotive professionals and enthusiasts.
With his comprehensive knowledge, commitment to excellence, and genuine desire to help consumers, Johnson continues to revolutionize the car-buying experience through Car Buyer University. His tireless efforts have transformed the lives of countless individuals, providing them with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the automotive landscape with ease and make smart purchasing decisions.
For more information or to get your copy of the Car Buyers Guide or book a 1-on-1 virtual consultation, visit carbuyeru.com.
About Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson (aka Your Car man CJ) is an auto industry veteran of more than 20 years. He has worked for the #1 public & #1 private auto dealership groups in the United States. He has served many roles in the dealership including sales, finance, and inventory. He also served as dealer advisory board member for Mercedes-Benz and is a former founder of a boutique auto broker firm that specialized in luxury and exotic vehicles. Johnson currently serves as regional auto finance director for a Fortune 500 bank.
You can follow Car Buyer University on all social media platforms @carbuyeru.
