Maria L. Carr’s New Book, "Marking Stockbridge's Past," is a Riveting Look at the Many Monuments That Populate the Town of Stockbridge and Their Individual Histories
West Stockbridge, MA, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maria L. Carr, a lifelong resident of the town of Stockbridge who resides in the same house she was born in, has completed her book, “Marking Stockbridge's Past”: a fascinating and eye-opening overview of the incredible history surrounding Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and the historical monuments that can be found around the community.
After retirement, author Maria L. Carr enjoys spending time in her gardens, doing volunteer work, and research. She has worked as a volunteer at the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives doing numerous projects, including writing and editing their bi-monthly newsletter, “Now & Then,” for eleven years. She also enjoys doing genealogy research and has served as the Historian for the Baker Family Association since 2003, where she has compiled an extensive genealogy of the Baker family. She is a past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames and a current member of the Magna Carta Association and Mayflower Association.
“Stockbridge, Massachusetts, a small town located in the southern portion of Berkshire County, has a varied and fascinating history,” writes Carr. “Some of which are found in the form of monuments, plaques, and markers that honor the events and people that helped shape the town into what it has become today. This book is a compilation of those monuments, plaques, and markers, and the history behind them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maria L. Carr’s book was inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for local history, especially the history of the Interlaken portion of the town of Stockbridge. Through publishing her incredibly detailed and dedicated research, Carr hopes to transport readers to Stockbridge, and share its incredibly rich history with the world, while inspiring readers to get involved in learning about their own local history.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Marking Stockbridge's Past” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
After retirement, author Maria L. Carr enjoys spending time in her gardens, doing volunteer work, and research. She has worked as a volunteer at the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives doing numerous projects, including writing and editing their bi-monthly newsletter, “Now & Then,” for eleven years. She also enjoys doing genealogy research and has served as the Historian for the Baker Family Association since 2003, where she has compiled an extensive genealogy of the Baker family. She is a past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames and a current member of the Magna Carta Association and Mayflower Association.
“Stockbridge, Massachusetts, a small town located in the southern portion of Berkshire County, has a varied and fascinating history,” writes Carr. “Some of which are found in the form of monuments, plaques, and markers that honor the events and people that helped shape the town into what it has become today. This book is a compilation of those monuments, plaques, and markers, and the history behind them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maria L. Carr’s book was inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for local history, especially the history of the Interlaken portion of the town of Stockbridge. Through publishing her incredibly detailed and dedicated research, Carr hopes to transport readers to Stockbridge, and share its incredibly rich history with the world, while inspiring readers to get involved in learning about their own local history.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Marking Stockbridge's Past” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories