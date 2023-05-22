Dr. Khandicia N. Randolph’s New Book, "The Black American Church" Explores the Black Church’s Influence on Black American Culture Identity, Leadership, and Progression
Columbia, MO, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Khandicia N. Randolph has completed her most recent book, “The Black American Church: Leadership Dispensation and Challenges”: a compelling and eye-opening read that takes a look at the ways in which Black churches provide influence in the cultural identity of Black Americans, and how the leadership issues often have rippling impacts outside of the church.
A native of the south side of Chicago, author Dr. Khandicia N. Randolph obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri and holds a degree in Master of Public Administration with a specialization in Public Policy, a degree in Master of Arts in Law from Regent University’s School of Law, and her Doctor of Strategic Leadership degree from Regent University, School of Business and Leadership. Dr. Randolph presents domestically and internationally on effective communication and leadership development and is a published textbook author and in academic journals and a prolific speaker. Her research interests include leadership and organizational development and theoretical constructs, especially the mitigating effects of race and culture. Pursuing her passion for leadership development and organizational development and effectiveness, the author has a yearning to help nonprofit organizations. In her spare time, Dr. Randolph enjoys traveling internationally, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Dr. Randolph is a Life Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.
“The purpose of this book seeks to examine the leadership of the Black church through a critical and theoretical lens utilizing historical and anthropological foci to better identify and understand some of the challenges within the paramount institution and its attrition to the Black American community at large and provide appropriate suggestions and generating frameworks for addressing the challenges,” writes Dr. Randolph. “The church has always played a pivotal role in Black American culture’s identity, development, and progression. Leadership and organizational challenges within the church pervasively matriculate to other Black spaces, historically Black organizations, and a broader societal context. Due to the church’s historical and ethnographic context for Blacks in America, many of the challenges faced in the church go unrecognized, unspoken, thus unattended. This manuscript endeavors to identify the challenges, and flaws through research and data, to provide solutions through practical and theoretical implementations to some shortcomings for the betterment of the church and culture.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Khandicia N. Randolph’s book examines how the interconnectedness of culture and religion for Black Americans established a gargantuan impact factor on the church and its leaders, and what the pervading effects of the church’s influence through leadership dispensation are.
Thought-provoking and enlightening, Dr. Randolph’s writings will explore the understanding of leadership through the lens of Black Christianity and how leadership in the Black community was primarily restricted by the influence of the church across nearly five hundred years of history and culture of Black Americans.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Black American Church: Leadership Dispensation and Challenges” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
