Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2023.1 - the Complete, Enterprise Grade .NET Controls Suite for Blazor WebAssembly, Windows and Mac Application Development
Wilmington, DE, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Nevron Team is pleased to announce the release of the new version of Nevron Open Vision – NOV 2023.1.
This new version introduces several exciting features and improvements that will enhance your development experience and take your applications to the next level.
Following is a list of the new features and improvements, included in the latest version:
Support for .NET 7.0: NOV 2023.1 fully supports .NET Core 7.0, in addition to the supported builds for .NET Framework 4.7.2+ and .NET Core 5.0, .NET Core 6.0, and .NET Core 6.0.
Chart Improvements: They added a new 3D rendering engine in NOV that is available in the WPF and WinForms editions of the control. The new engine features hardware-accelerated rendering, hit testing, pixel-perfect rendering, and hardware-accelerated antialiasing. They have also added many new 3D charting types, including 3D Area, 3D Bar, 3D Bubble, 3D Error Bar, 3D High Low, 3D Line, 3D Point, 3D Range, 3D Vector, 3D Funnel, and 3D Pie. Other chart improvements include a new designer, improved image export capabilities, and bug fixes.
Diagram Improvements: The new version of the diagram component in NOV includes support for reading of Visio 2003-2010 Drawings (VSD files), improved SVG export, and support for embedded 2D and 3D charts.
Gauge Improvements: The new version includes two new Gauge widgets: Led Text Display and State Indicator. The Gauge control also features many new examples showing how to modify the gauge axes and indicators and combine different gauge elements.
Rich Text Improvements: They have added new Bookmark features to the control and support for reading and exporting text documents with Bookmarks in DOCX, HTML, and RTF text formats.
These new features and improvements will give you even greater flexibility and power to create rich and engaging applications.
* Nevron Open Vision is a cross-platform, feature-rich, and extensible .NET UI toolkit that offers developers many unique features and components, such as advanced text processing, data visualization, and diagramming. It is the only suite of components that works in Blazor WebAssembly, WinForms, WPF, and Xamarin.Mac projects from a single code-base.
