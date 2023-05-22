John W Putt III’s Newly Released “My PTSD Walk with God” is a Powerful Memoir That Brings a Soldier’s Struggles to Light
“My PTSD Walk with God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John W Putt III, is reflective and informative look into a journey of faith and healing as a true story of life with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is shared.
Jonesboro, AR, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My PTSD Walk with God”: a potent message of hope for anyone struggling with mental health challenges. “My PTSD Walk with God” is the creation of published author John W Putt III, a dedicated husband and father who is a veteran of two wars and struggles with PTSD on a daily basis. Rizzo, his service dog, is godsent. He earned sixteen medals and ribbons during his nearly fifteen years of service. He has been to thirteen countries. He was a postmaster with the USPS, has two degrees, and was an LPN.
Putt shares, “We all have brokenness in our lives, and as humans, we strive to fix that ourselves while never getting there. Accepting this part of reality is your first step to the healing we all long for. Coming from a divorced family, struggling with PTSD on a daily occurrence, enduring a flawed court system, not to mention a horrible VA experience, John experienced a transformation that helped him overcome all of these issues through Jesus Christ. It was then when the grace of God looked the devil in the eye and said, 'No more!'” I can also be reached for bookings/appearances or even if you want a signed copy of my book you can reach out to https://linktr.ee/johnputt.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W Putt III’s new book will bring readers a compelling autobiographical work that shares the highs and lows of life with PTSD.
Consumers can purchase “My PTSD Walk with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My PTSD Walk with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
