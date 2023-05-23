Eliska Jane Bradberry’s Newly Released "Obi Woo and One Baa Lane" is a Sweet Story of Keeping a Positive Outlook Even When Things Seem Dark
“Obi Woo and One Baa Lane,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eliska Jane Bradberry, is a helpful tool for teaching young readers a valuable lesson of life and faith that will aid readers in seeking the silver lining.
McDonough, GA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Obi Woo and One Baa Lane”: a fun story of an unexpected adventure. “Obi Woo and One Baa Lane” is the creation of published author Eliska Jane Bradberry, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was born in the Appalachian Mountain Region of Estill County, Kentucky, raised in Ohio, and moved to Georgia.
Bradberry shares, “Obi Woo is a kind shepherdess who lovingly cares for her little flock of sheep in a make-believe land where everything is possible. Everyone is special. Each moment is an adventure to be relished!
“In this particular story, Obi Woo teaches her sheep that sometimes when things don’t go as planned, they can create a whole new adventure, even meet new friends. They learn that everything isn’t spoiled. In our home, we call it reframing.
“This story also reveals a bit of reality. In every gathering of people, whether family, friends, coworkers or classmates, there will always be the grumblers who see the glass as completely empty and broken. Some will see it at least half-full and salvageable.
“Blessed is the gathering who has that one person who sees the glass not only full but spilling over with possibilities just waiting to be discovered. That is electric. It can transform not only the circumstance, much to everyone’s delight, but will inspire other people around them.
“The warm little cave on One Baa Lane was filled with love, kindness, and grace. Obi Woo knew that her little woolly sheep were all grumbling and snippy, yet she didn’t chide or punish them for feeling that way. She saw through all of that. Obi Woo knew their hearts were broken by disappointment and helped them through it by showing them how to move on and look for the possibilities. She didn’t tell them that they had to wait for the rain to stop. She taught them quite literally how to reframe their rainy day!
“Thank you, God, for loving us when all we see is disappointment in our circumstances; but you see the possibilities you have designed for us if we will just let you teach us how to dance in the rain anyway!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eliska Jane Bradberry’s new book will entertain young imaginations as surprises and new friends are found along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Obi Woo and One Baa Lane” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Obi Woo and One Baa Lane,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
