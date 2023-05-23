Tina Tunzi’s Newly Released “FLEECIA: The Lost Lamb” is a Charming Story of a Lost Lamb and Important Lessons of Faith
“FLEECIA: The Lost Lamb,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Tunzi, is a thoughtful narrative that helps young readers learn what it truly means for Jesus to be the Shepherd of mankind.
Eureka, CA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “FLEECIA: The Lost Lamb”: an uplifting and entertaining religious work for young readers. “FLEECIA: The Lost Lamb” is the creation of published author Tina Tunzi, an artist, storyteller, and teacher from the Redwoods in Northern California. She has been in ministry with her husband for over thirty years. Tunzi is most thankful for her children and grandchildren.
Tunzi shares, “Fleecia: The Lost Lamb is an allegory about Jesus as the Shepherd. Fleecia is a lamb that was born in the pasture but now longs to know what adventures she would have if she was to venture out on her own.
“Fleecia, Merino, and Lupie are best friends. Merino is the levelheaded friend that reminds Fleecia of how good she has it in the pasture, and Lupie is the goofy friend that wants to chase butterflies and count sheep to go to sleep.
“It is not until she reaches the forest and the night begins to fall that she begins to long for what she left behind. She spends the night in the rain, with no shelter, all the while hearing the creatures of the night. In the morning, she faces new difficulties.
“The simplicity of being able to find cool, green grass and a refreshing drink of water is much more difficult without the care of the shepherd. When all seems lost and Fleecia finds herself in peril, she finally calls out for the shepherd. The shepherd reaches down and pulls her to safety and returns her to the flock.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Tunzi’s new book will entertain while offering readers a message of God’s grace and the need to be thankful for all that He offers.
Consumers can purchase “FLEECIA: The Lost Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FLEECIA: The Lost Lamb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
