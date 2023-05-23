Michael Hall’s Newly Released "Plugging Up the Leaks: System of Success" is an Informative Discussion of Taking Charge of One’s Financial Wellbeing
“Plugging Up the Leaks: System of Success,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Hall, is a helpful resource for anyone looking to make effective changes, eliminate debt, and build financial security.
Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Plugging Up the Leaks: System of Success”: a detailed guide to cleaning up one’s financial reality. “Plugging Up the Leaks: System of Success” is the creation of published author Michael Hall.
Hall shares, “This book was written for one purpose only—to help the readers locate and shut down all unnecessary spending. If you want a better financial future and get out of debt, I guarantee this will work. It worked for me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Hall’s new book brings readers an easy-to-follow format with helpful tips and tricks for building a better financial future.
Hall shares in hopes of aiding readers of any age in their pursuit of financial security.
Consumers can purchase “Plugging Up the Leaks: System of Success” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Plugging Up the Leaks: System of Success,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
